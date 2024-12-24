A metal ramp is changing the life of a Hamilton veteran, one step at a time

HAMILTON, Ohio — With Christmas approaching, the nonprofit Operation Ramp it Up is ringing in the holiday season in a special way.

The Tri-State-based organization focuses on helping veterans, their families or those with mobility issues by installing ramps for walking or wheelchairs.

This year, the organization made a difference in the life of Dwight McCoy, a Hamilton resident and U.S. Air Force veteran.

Operation Ramp It Up told WCPO that McCoy struggles with balance issues, which make walking difficult. The ramp will also be used for his elderly mother and niece, who has a disability.

The team brought the ramp in on a truck. Then they put it in place, cleared any debris and drilled the device in to keep it stable.

WCPO 9 News Ramp being drilled into place by Operation Ramp It Up

“He will have first and foremost the ability to come home, but then he will also have the ability to enter and exit his home as he needs," said Kyle Mathews, president of Operation Ramp it Up.

McCoy went down the ramp after it was put into place, with tears in his eyes.

"This is wonderful man, you guys are great. I don't know how to repay you for all of this," McCoy told the members of the nonprofit who brought him the metal ramp.

WCPO 9 News Veteran Dwight McCoy enjoy his new ramp courtesy of Operation Ramp It Up

The ramp has a special meaning to one of the co-founders of Operation Ramp It Up, Greg Schneider.

“It was installed in our house, for our family, for my wife," Schneider said. "She didn’t need it anymore and we were able to pay it forward."

Schneider said his wife had been battling cancer. But now, he can use the ramp to help others.

"It’s something I love doing and my kids and my grandkids are a part of this and they know the importance of giving back," Schneider said.

Operation Ramp It Up also gifted McCoy a special wooden American flag to keep on display in his home and thank him for his service to this country.