A Cincinnati family has been without heat in their home for 2 months. Now the community is stepping up

CINCINNATI — Over the weekend, Naytoria Simms was able to breathe a sigh of relief.

The Cincinnati hotel room she was placed in boasts a temperature of 71 degrees. It's been a while since she's seen that warm a figure on the thermostat.

"I was surprised, because I'd never been in a situation before where the landlord moves you into a hotel room," Simms said. "I was thankful that he was able to do that."

We first told you about Simms' situation on Thursday. For two months, she said she and her three kids have been without heat in their Elmwood Place home due to a broken boiler. Multiple repair estimates were written up for the boiler, but she said her landlord denied them.

A company had been providing temporary space heaters to Simms, but took them back last week.

Simms said about an hour or two after our interview on Thursday, the maintenance team of her property management company, Evergreen Live, called to let her know the company would be putting her family in a hotel while they worked to fix the boiler.

WATCH: A family whose home has been without heat for months shares a positive update on their situation

"Once it got to the landlord and (WCPO), things started happening," Simms said. "He took it seriously, and he's got a maintenance person coming (Tuesday) to fix the boiler."

We spoke with an Evergreen Live employee on Friday who said Evergreen Live is working diligently with Simms to fix the issue. Since December, crews have responded to multiple maintenance requests in the home, according to the employee, but are running into repair complications given the home's age.

"They have stepped up tremendously, and I'm just thankful for the maintenance people," Simms said. "I was just thankful for everything that's happening now, and I'm ready to go home."

Our initial reporting on Simms touched many of you. Over the weekend, nearly a dozen people directly reached out to us to offer Simms help after seeing our reporting on the situation. We shared those messages and resources with her Monday.

"I wanted to see if you could please help me get in contact with (Simms), to offer her some assistance," one viewer wrote in an email. "I don’t have much, but at the minimum, I want to offer her my space heater, so she doesn’t need to worry."

Another viewer wrote, "Can you please connect me with Ms. Simms? I pastor a church right outside of Elmwood Place, in St. Bernard. We have a warm apartment in our church that they can use."

Another viewer offered Simms and her family a stay inside her Anderson Township home.

"Can you please extend an invitation to her that she and her kids are welcome to come stay at my home while this situation is being resolved?" the viewer wrote. "Seeing the complete exasperation on that poor mother’s face prompted me to reach out."

Simms said she will be staying in the hotel until at least Wednesday, when her boiler is expected to be fixed, barring further repair difficulties. With tears in her eyes, she thanked all who had reached out.

"That made me think (there are) good people out here. (There are) people out here that will help you, even if they don't have it," Simms said. "I'm thankful, and it has changed my outlook on a lot of things."