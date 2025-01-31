2 Cincinnati organizations collab to bring Saturday morning program to more kids

CINCINNATI — Two local organizations are working together to ensure more Tri-State kids have the chance to gain valuable lessons on and off the court.

Brothas INC., a nonprofit consisting of more than 30 men and women focused on providing kids in Cincinnati with safe spaces to ensure they stay on the right path, is partnering with another local organization to expand their program — and bring plenty of joy — to kids across the area.

Saturday Hoops is aimed at mentoring youth and inspiring kids to try new things. Each Saturday morning, as the name suggests, Saturday Hoops gives kids time to play some basketball, eat a free lunch and listen to speakers dedicated on helping them learn and grow.

The organization currently serves kids in Winton Hills, Avondale and the West End. But a collaboration with Brothas INC. will bring Saturday Hoops to Roselawn on Feb. 1.

"Us and Saturday Hoops was a match made in heaven. Two years ago, we got involved with them and started coming to their Saturday programs," said Sean Weathers, Brothas INC. executive member. "It's funny because it's called Saturday Hoops, but it's much more than that."

Hear organizers discuss why this event is so important:

Rodni Chambers, another executive member, noted that yoga, dance, soccer, football and more are included in the Saturday Hoops program.

A lot of the members of Brothas INC. are from the Bond Hill area and wanted to bring the organization to youth there.

"These kids are stressed out too, but each area of Saturday Hoops is a building block area, so we try to help them with their reading, arts and crafts, catering to their creativity," Chambers said. "The kids love it all."

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative and New Prospect Baptist Church also collaborated with the two organizations to bring the event to life.

"We're going to bridge the gap, the gap between 'I'm out here doing what I shouldn't be doing' to the other side of, 'There's hope, there's success, and there's a path,'" Weather said.

Brothas INC. supports the youth through their own pockets but accepts donations whether it's with time, money or talent, to give kids fun experiences.

Saturday Hoops in Roselawn will take place Saturday, Feb. 1 at the New Prospect Baptist Church from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.