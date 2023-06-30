Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FDA issues recall of Private Selection brand frozen fruit sold in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
fruit-recall.jpg
Posted at 5:59 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 17:59:42-04

CINCINNATI — Bags of Private Selection brand frozen fruit have been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "out of an abundance of caution" for potential listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the recall. Healthy individuals typically only suffer from milder symptoms like fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

However, the organism can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled bags are specifically frozen bags of tropical mango chunks, a strawberry, mango and pineapple blend, classic fruit medley along with blueberries, strawberries and mangoes.

The bags were sold in several states, including Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, from November 6, 2022 through March 16, 2023.

Customers who bought bags that have been recalled can request a full refund from Kroger by calling 800.632.6900.

So far, no reported illnesses have been tied to the recalled fruit bags.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Wasson Way trail breaks ground on extension connecting Evanston and Avondale 'Basically Taylor Con': Fans in Cincinnati go all out with Eras Tour outfits Judge sends ex-GOP chair Matt Borges to prison for 5 years

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.