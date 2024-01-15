FD: One missing in Springfield Township house fire

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Firefighters are looking for a missing person after a house fire early Monday morning in Springfield Township.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. firefighters responded to the 9800 block of Winton Road near McKelvey Road.

Upon arrival, they found a two-story home fully engulfed in flames, Springfield Fire Chief Rick Browne told WCPO crew on the scene.

Two people were in the house at the time of the response. One person got out and the other remains missing, firefighters said.

Besides fighting the fire, firefighters had to battle frigid conditions and rapidly forming ice from the water. Salt was brought in to help with these icy conditions. One firefighter slipped on ice during the response and was injured, Browne said.

Investigators are working to determine a cause for the fire.