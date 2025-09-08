Fatal shooting in Deerfield leaves one dead, 77-year-old charged with murder

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in custody following a fatal shooting in Deerfield Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Deerfield Township Fire Station 57 at 3:17 p.m. for reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release by the Warren County Sheriff.

When crews arrived on scene they performed life-saving measures, but the victim was determined to have died at the scene, according to the press release.

Police identified and detained a person of interest who was on scene. After being questioned by detectives, the suspect was charged with felonious assault and murder before being booked into the Warren County Jail.

Police have identified the suspect as Gerald Olin Finley, 77.

The victim's identity will be withheld until the next-of-kin have been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.