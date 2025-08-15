Families can get free sports physicals, hair cuts, school supplies at this Saturday event

CINCINNATI — The 513Relief Bus is bringing everything families need for back-to-school season to one location in Bond Hill on Saturday.

Hamilton County announced the bus will be stationed at 8050 Reading Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event will provide access to supplies families need for school — from health screenings and sports physicals to backpacks and hair cuts.

Here's a list of the services that will be available for free at the event:



Sports physicals

Hair cuts and hair braiding

Backpacks and school supplies

Fresh produce and free food

Birth certificate printing

Crafts and family-friendly activities

Trauma-informed parenting tools

504 and IEP support

Hygiene kids

The event will also feature a game truck and a DJ, to bring a little extra fun to the festivities.

Families will also be able to sign kids up for the University of Cincinnati's Upward Bound program. That program is designed to improve the representation of first-generation students on the nation's college campuses. It offers students an academic year from October through May and a six-week summer program that offers a three-week residential campus life experience for students.

Students of the program get help with ACT test prep, college live preparation, workshops and seminars and more.

The 513Relief Bus has operated for years, bringing crucial resources like financial planning, health clinics and educational resources to residents where they are in Hamilton County. The bus travels all around to different neighborhoods, hosting a variety of events.

You can see a full schedule of where the 513Relief Bus is headed next here.