Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Girl Scouts announce 'renewed' partnership

CINCINNATI — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati and the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio have re-forged a relationship nearly a year after the Archdiocese decided to separate from the organization.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Archbishop Robert Casey and officials with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio announced that in recent months, the two organizations have had "intentional dialogue, grounded in mutual respect and a shared dedication to the well-being of girls" that has led to a renewed partnership.

Following the announcement, Casey said Girl Scout troops are once more welcome on Catholic campuses with the support and approval of the parish pastor, and after entering into the Archdiocese and GSWO Facility Use Agreement with parishes.

"I am proud of this dialogue and the way we have focused on our shared desire for the flourishing of young women in virtue and faith, rather than being solely focused on our differences," said Casey. "Girl Scouts is a secular organization and as such, they do not share all of our views. As the Catholic Church we are called to uphold the gospel and teach young people the truth of the Catholic faith. Despite these differences, we have reached a mutual understanding that allows us to fulfill our mission as Church in the faithful formation of young girls, while also accessing all that is best about Girl Scouting."

Aimee Sproles, president and CEO of GSWO said partnering with individual faith communities is important for the girls the organization serves.

"At Girl Scouts, we believe that a part of girls' healthy development is encouraging girls in their spiritual journey, through partnerships with their individual faith communities," said Sproles. "This renewed partnership allows our Catholic Girl Scouts to have the support of their family and the Catholic community as they grow in courage, confidence and character."

Both organizations said more details about the agreement will be available online later today. We will update this story when that is available.

The break between the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and GSWO came in October of 2024, when then-Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr announced it was discontinuing the partnership in a letter to parishioners.

In the letter, Schnurr said the decision is connected to the Girl Scouts promoting "an impoverished worldview regarding gender and sexuality."

"Through some of their activities, resources, badges and awards, Girl Scouts — including the local chapter, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio — has contributed to normalizing a sexual and gender ideology contrary to the Catholic understanding of the human person made male and female in the image and likeness of God," Schnurr said.

Some of the objectionable promotions the archdiocese lists include an "Inclusive. Together." patch that includes a wheel that encourages girls to identify their sexual orientation and gender identity and an "LGBTQ+ Pride Month Fun" patch that recommends participating in Pride celebrations.

Schnurr said youth programs at the archdiocese's parishes should be "consistent with the teachings of Jesus Christ."

"The Archdiocese of Cincinnati cannot partner with an organization that, from its highest level, advocates ideas which the Church considers false and harmful," Schnurr said.

He said the archdiocese communicated with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, but "we have been unable to agree on an acceptable path forward."

The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said it was "deeply disappointed by this decision" in a statement in response to the Archdiocese's announcement.

The statement goes on to say that the focus of the Girl Scouts will remain on supporting its members "in finding ways to continue their Girl Scout experience — including the ways in which Girl Scouts learn about and explore their faith traditions."