Fairfield SWAT standoff ends with offender in custody

24-year-old suspect arrested
Journal-News
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 14:06:45-05

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — After a several-hour SWAT standoff, Fairfield police took a person into custody without incident, according to police.

Fairfield police were called just before 7 a.m. Friday to the 7600 block of Tollgate Court for a domestic violence call and when officers arrived an assault was taking place, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Becky Ervin. Aaron Latham, 24, went back into the home and was armed with a handgun.

“So, we set up a perimeter and then called the SWAT team,” she said. “After multiple attempts to try to make contact with him, the SWAT team made entry and took him into custody without any incident.”

Latham was taken into custody around noon Friday. He has been charged with assault and felony theft, and the incident is under investigation. Latham was taken to the Butler County jail and will be arraigned via video on Monday.

