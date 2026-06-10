Experts share how to identify poison ivy and other toxic plants in Northern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — As more people spend time outdoors this summer, experts are encouraging residents to learn how to identify poisonous plants and take quick action if they come into contact with them.

Robert Brockman, a horticulture agent with the Boone County Extension Office, said poison ivy is by far the most common poisonous plant found in Northern Kentucky.

The plant is known for its three leaflets and can grow along the ground or climb trees, buildings and other structures. While poison oak and poison sumac contain the same irritating oil, they are much less common in the region.

Poison sumac is typically found in wet areas and grows more like a shrub. Poison oak is more common in western parts of the United States.

All three plants contain urushiol, an oil that can trigger an itchy rash when it comes into contact with skin.

“The actual oil within poison ivy, within poison oak, poison sumac, it’s all the same and it resists water really well, so you need to get some kind of soap, some suds, to kind of wash that oil off,” Brockman said.

WCPO When it comes to plants that can irritate the skin, poison ivy is the biggest concern in the Northern Kentucky area. But experts warn there are several other plants to steer clear from.

Brockman also said poison hemlock has become more common in the area in recent years. Unlike poison ivy, poison hemlock belongs to a different plant family and can be dangerous if inhaled or ingested. It is often found along woodland edges and produces clusters of small white flowers during early summer.

Experts recommend washing exposed skin with soap and water as soon as possible after contact with a poisonous plant. Clothing and shoes should also be cleaned because the oil can remain on surfaces and cause additional exposure.

For those who are unsure about a plant’s identity, Brockman recommends using plant identification apps such as iNaturalist or contacting a local extension office for assistance.