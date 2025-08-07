Everything to know as Voices of America Country Music Festival begins

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The Voices of America Country Music Festival kicks off Thursday night with its first performances and continues throughout the weekend.

Here's the VOA Country Music Fest lineup and schedule:

Thursday



Tana Matz — 5 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

Blake Tyler — 5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Carly Pearce — 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Billy Cunningham — 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Headliner Darius Rucker is scheduled to take the stage at 9:30 p.m. until around 11 p.m. Rucker is best known as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for Grammy-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish and he wraps up "kickoff night" for the festival.

Friday

Whiskey Jam Stage:



Kevin Smiley — 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Spencer Hatcher — 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Lanie Gardner — 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tigirlily Gold — 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Pepsi General Store Stage:



Max Geers — 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Vandalia Rental Main Stage:



Trey Lewis — 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Hailey Whitters — 4 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Randall King — 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Parmalee — 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Shaboozey — 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood will headline Friday night, taking the main stage from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Whiskey Jam Stage:



Blake Whiten — 1:30 - 2 p.m.

McCoy Moore — 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Kasey Tyndall — 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Chandler Walters — 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Pepsi General Store Stage:



Trey Bryant — 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Vandalia Rental Main Stage:



Hueston — 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Paint Creek — 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Kashus Culpepper — 4 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

DAX — 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

John Morgan — 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Mitchell Tenpenny — 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday night's headliner, HARDY, is scheduled to perform from 10 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. HARDY has gone platinum with songs like “One Beer,” “Truck Bed,” and “Beers On Me."

Sunday:

Whiskey Jam Stage:



Solon Holt — 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Zach John King — 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Mackenzie Carpenter — 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Cameron Whitcomb — 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Pepsi General Store Stage:



Colleen McKenna — 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Corey Hooker — 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Vandalia Rental Main Stage:



Bayker Blankenship — 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Lauren Watkins — 4 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Kolby Cooper — 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Maddox Batson — 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Nate Smith — 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Bailey Zimmerman, who has charted the Billboard Country Airplay chart with multiple singles since 2022, will headline the final night of the VOA Country Music Festival. He's scheduled to perform between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The four-day festival will take place in West Chester across the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds from Aug. 7-10.

See what's in store for this year's festival below:

VOA Country Music Festival begins in West Chester with headliners Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Darius Rucker

What can I bring to the VOA Country Music Festival?

The festival observes a clear bag policy, like most festivals.

Squeezable, soft plastic water bottles that are empty will also be allowed into the festival. You can fill them up at the G&J Pepsi hydration station inside the park.

Personal, soft folding lawn chairs are also allowed in permitted sections. New this year, VOACMF is also offering chair rentals through Conchairto, which can help you get through the gates a little faster.

Not allowed into the park are any kind of bladder-style backpacks, fireworks, firearms or weapons of any kind, drugs or drug paraphernalia, outside food and drinks, kites, coolers, umbrellas, framed backpacks, pets and animals.

Parking information:

Festival organizers recommend you pre-purchase parking passes here.

Only one vehicle is allowed — including motorcycles — per parking spot.

There's no tailgating allowed in the parking area — alcohol is not allowed there, and festival organizers said this will be strictly enforced.

For safety purposes, the parking lot will be monitored throughout the festival.

The parking area opens one hour before the gates open each day:



Thursday: Parking opens at 4 p.m. as gates open at 5 p.m.

Friday through Sunday: Parking opens at 12 p.m. and gates open at 1 p.m.

GA+ ticketholders will get access to the festival grounds one hour early each day.

This year's festival will be the third year since its inception. The West Chester Festival made its debut in 2023, when around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of American MetroPark. The event was even more popular in its second year, with more than 100,000 attending to see the more-than 30 artists lined up throughout the day perform.

Festival passes are on sale starting at $249.99 for a 4-Day General Admission Pass. To purchase a pass or to sign up for the mailing list, go to www.voacountrymusicfest.com.