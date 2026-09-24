ERLANGER, Ky. — Erlanger residents are speaking out about the challenges facing one of Northern Kentucky's fastest-growing cities — from public safety and traffic to what some describe as a lack of transparency at city hall.

Dozens gathered Wednesday at a WCPO 9 "Let's Talk" event to share questions and frustrations about the direction of their community.

"I've lived here for like sixty years; love the community," Bert Brown said.

But not everyone feels sure the city is totally heading in the right direction.

"We used to be known as the friendship city. I don't know why that went away," Angie Ziegelmyer said.

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Erlanger residents speak out on safety, traffic, and transparency at WCPO 9's Let's Talk

Public safety was among the top concerns raised by attendees, including worries about emergency response and what residents described as constant turnover inside city government.

"When you call 911, you want an ambulance there, you want a policeman there, you want a fire truck there," Lucy Riffle said.

Riffle also raised concerns about the city's top leadership.

"I'm very concerned about the lack of transparency by the current mayor," Riffle said.

Another resident echoed those sentiments.

"She may have gone in with a good intention. But she is not in the right place. She can't handle it. It's been terrible," Corine Pitts said.

E-bike safety and traffic on Dixie Highway were also major topics at the event.

"They'll be behind you on Dixie Highway and act like a car. Then they'll go on the sidewalk and act like a bike. And then they'll zoom across traffic; we don't want anybody to lose their life or anything like that," Diana Niceley said.

Brown raised concerns about visibility.

"They're out all times of night, and there's no real reflectivity, at least from the ones I've seen," Brown said.

Some residents also questioned whether parts of Dixie Highway have been left behind as development continues elsewhere in the city.

"There used to be benches that you could sit on while you wait for the bus. But the homeless would use that as their beds," Jeannina Schoettle said.

In the coming weeks, WCPO will take the questions and concerns raised at this event and find answers, bringing those to you in a series of stories.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.