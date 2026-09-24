Warren County mother convicted on counts of gross sexual imposition and child endangerment

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WARREN COUNTY, Ohio. — Erica Grove left the Warren County courtroom in handcuffs Wednesday after a judge convicted her on multiple counts of gross sexual imposition and endangering children.

Grove displayed some of the only emotion seen throughout the bench trial, catching her breath as the counts were read aloud by Judge Robert Peeler

Watch: Judge reads verdict in Erica Grove bench trial

Erica Grove Verdict

"Thus Erica Grove is guilty of these counts of child endangerment."

Grove was found guilty on counts 5 through 7 and counts 19 and 20 — endangering children.

Judge Peeler found Grove not guilty on counts 1 through 4, rape charges, as well as counts 6, 8, and 9 of gross sexual imposition, and count 18, corrupting another with drugs. The judge said the state did not prove those charges beyond a reasonable doubt, finding the evidence outside of text messages insufficient. The defense had argued the messages were fantasy and roleplay between Grove and her then-partner, Tony McCollister. Counts 10 through 17 were previously dismissed before trial.

"These text messages were gross and repulsive. These messages ignite a visceral urge to condemn the defendant for the perverse conversations in what she engaged, but it is fundamental a civilized society is not punished for thoughts alone," Peeler said.

Under Marci's Law, sentencing cannot proceed at this time and will be scheduled at a later date.udge Peeler said he does not need a pre-sentence investigation, stating he has heard and seen enough.

Grove is set for a pre-sentence interview Thursday on previous charges involving sexual conduct with dogs, to which she pleaded guilty.

Neighbors who wore pink in support of the young victim said they were relieved they will not have to see Grove walking around the neighborhood free anymore. Grove and her family were also in court wearing pink Wednesday.

Grove's former partner, Tony McCollister, is scheduled to begin his bench trial before Judge Peeler on Monday.

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