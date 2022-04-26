Encanto concert tour coming to Riverbend Music Center this summer

CINCINNATI — Ready to sing along to the soundtrack of Encanto? Disney Concerts is making it easy for kids and parents alike after the company announced the Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour is coming to the Riverbend Music Center this summer.

Tickets for the August 26 show go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 29 at Ticketmaster.

According to Disney Concerts, the Walt Disney Animation Studios Academy Award winning film will come to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band will perform all the record-breaking hit songs from the soundtrack.

According to a movie synopsis from Disney Concerts, Encanto follows the tale of the Madrigals family. This extraordinary family lives in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia, but when Mirabel, the only "ordinary" Madrigal discovers the magic surrounding the home is in danger, she is the family's last hope.

The film won the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild of America Award for Best Animated Feature, Disney Concerts said in a news release.

In addition to those accomplishments, the news release said the eight original songs soundtrack held the No. 1 position for nine non-consecutive weeks and the "We Don't Talk About Bruno" song topped the Hot 100 for five weeks.

Cincinnati will be one of 32 cities the concert tour will perform in.