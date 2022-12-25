Elsmere council allocates $100,000 to Children's Home of Northern Kentucky

ELSMERE, Kentucky — Elsmere City Council has allocated $100,00 in federal funding to the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky

Elsmere’s contribution came through funding the city received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that Congress enacted in March of 2021 as part of a broader COVID pandemic relief package.

In the municipal order approved by Elsmere City Council, the city points out that local governments are permitted to spend its ARPA funding “for the purpose of responding to the public health emergency through the provision of behavioral health care … and behavioral health facilities.”

“This is money that will be tremendously well-spent,” said Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof. “As a retired teacher, I recognize the need for behavioral and mental health services in our schools and I know what outstanding services the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky provides to our schools and throughout the broader Northern Kentucky community.”

“The Children's Home of Northern Kentucky is eternally grateful for the leadership and generosity of the members of Elsmere City Council, Mayor Lenof and City Administrator Dowling,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Wurth. “Elsmere’s investment of $100,000 is critically important to our movement forward in expanding mental health services to Northern Kentucky youth and families.”

Elsmere City Administrator Matt Dowling said City Council recognized that one of the primary focuses of the ARPA funding is directly trying to assist residents who have been experiencing mental health issues due to the COVID pandemic.

“There is a growing need for the services that CHNK provides, not just in Elsmere but across the Northern Kentucky region,” Dowling said. “Unfortunately, there are some gaps in services and coverage when it comes to behavioral and mental health, and the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky does a great job filling those gaps.”

“Unfortunately, the extended pandemic has only exacerbated the critical need for addiction treatment and mental health support in our region,” Wurth said. “Public school superintendents have asked us to prepare for an exponentially higher number of students being referred to us for screenings and assessments, as well as therapeutic interventions.”

Elsmere’s contribution to the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky contributions made by the City of Covington ($500,000) and the City of Union ($100.000).

“We hope other communities across Northern Kentucky step up with funding for the Children’s Home,” Mayor Lenhof said. “After all, we are all in this together.”

According to Wurth, the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky behavioral healthcare programs impact more than 3,000 individuals every year in Northern Kentucky through residential treatment services, outpatient treatment services.

Therapeutic Day School, and other school-based services.