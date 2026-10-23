Elliott Coffee brings community back to the Neighborhood

DAYTON, Ky. — Tucked along a bend in the Ohio River, Elliott Coffee is giving new life to a century-old gas station and mechanic shop — and bringing a little small-town charm to Northern Kentucky.

For its founders, the café is about more than coffee. It is about creating a place where neighbors can gather, connect, and feel at home.

“I think that the idea of, like, the small-town American community has mostly been lost,” Elliott co-founder Elijah Knapp said. “Everyone longs for this idea of something that feels unique to their area.”

Founded in 2024 by Isabelle, Asa, and Elijah Knapp, Elliott has become a neighborhood destination, drawing crowds to its small building in Dayton, about 10 minutes from downtown Cincinnati.

The café features specialty coffees from roasters around the world, including Edinburgh, Scotland, Los Angeles, and Central America. For the team, serving coffee means respecting the work that goes into every cup.

“It’s not a competition as much as it is wanting to honor the product itself,” Knapp said, describing the effort involved in growing, processing, shipping, and roasting coffee.

But the experience extends beyond the drink.

“There’s something that you can’t recreate about the experience of someone walking their dog here in the morning, grabbing a cup of coffee, walking home,” he said.

That sense of connection is evident in the lines that regularly form outside the café, sometimes stretching around the block.

When the owner initially apologized to customers for the wait, one regular offered a different perspective.

“It’s kind of part of the experience at this point,” the owner recalled the customer saying. “It’s worth it.”

The response has helped the team embrace the crowds as part of Elliott's identity, with customers gathering on the patio and running into people they know.

For the founders, that community support is especially meaningful. The business began as a risk, with one founder leaving a career in software while his wife worked as a nurse. Shortly after signing the lease, they learned they were expecting a child.

Suddenly, making the café work became even more important.

“We’ve been so fortunate that people have shown up in droves to support what we’re doing,” Knapp said.

That support reflects the philosophy behind Elliott: creating something personal in a world that often prioritizes speed and convenience.

“I think part of doing this has been just embracing the fact that people love heart and soul and relationship and connection."

For the Knapps, the goal is not necessarily to serve coffee as quickly as possible. It is to build something meaningful, one cup and one customer at a time.

“You might show up and pay more money for something here and wait longer and still enjoy it,” the co-founder said. “And still walk away and be like, ‘This is a great experience.’”

At Elliott, the line outside is more than a sign of a busy café. It is evidence of what can happen when a neighborhood finds a place worth showing up for.

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