Eight years later, Warren County couple graduate with bachelor’s degrees on same day

LEBANON, Ohio — A Lebanon husband and wife are celebrating their shared graduation from Southern New Hampshire University.

In 2016, Justin Smith, 40, was encouraged by his wife, Emily, 39, to earn his bachelor’s degree. He enrolled at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) while working full-time. To balance his coursework for a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity, he took one class at a time online over the course of eight years.

Emily Smith later enrolled at the same school to pursue a Bachelor of Science in health sciences.

Justin Smith said they initially planned to graduate one term apart, so he decided to take extra classes in order to graduate and walk at commencement together.

“I never actually walked for my high school graduation, so this is my first graduation walk ever,” he said. “For me, it was really important to experience that at least once in my life.”

Emily Smith said, “The same for me. Walking with my best friend across the stage at commencement is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Both shared their excitement about walking together, noting that it’s not something many people get to do as a married couple.

“It was really important to take that opportunity once it was available,” Justin Smith said, especially since it was his wife’s idea for him to go back to school.

“I hadn’t really considered it, so I started looking into schools and quickly discovered that SNHU was a pioneer in online education,” he said. “It was an easy choice.”

Emily Smith said her husband forgot to mention that, when he started, they were both working full-time, planning a wedding, getting married, adopting a new dog, and trying to expand their family.

“He was still able to stay on track and finish those classes,” she said.

Justin Smith said the same could be said of his wife.

“You went through the same exact experiences I did, and you were able to push through them as well,” he said.

Emily Smith described the experience as being like going to college with your best friend at the age of 18.

“Because I got to experience college with my best friend, even though it was online and not campus life, it was our life,” she said. “SNHU just really fit into that and made it possible for us to achieve this great milestone in our lives.”

She added that they are both extremely proud of each other. At home, they have two desks, two monitors, and laptops. Her husband shared that they would have study sessions together, though their work habits were completely different.

“I liked to get all my work done by Wednesday,” he said. “Emily liked to get hers done by the end of the week.”

She added, laughing, that she is a bit of a procrastinator.

Justin Smith said the whole experience was enjoyable and rewarding because they supported each other.

“It’s going to be a big deal for both of our careers as well. It’s opening—has already opened—doors for promotions,” he said. “I got a big promotion after earning my degree, which was amazing. I know Emily is looking into new opportunities, too, since she got her degree. Certain doors are now open to us that never were before, and that’s a really amazing feeling.”