Eastbound side of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway reopened after crash

CINCINNATI — The eastbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, or State Route 126, are back open after closing Tuesday morning for a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT said the highway was closed at Winton Road.

Officials have not released any information about the crash, or how serious it may be.

All lanes are closed on eastbound SR 126/RR Cross County at Winton Road due to a crash. Motorists should seek alternate routes. Visit https://t.co/fZkvN8WBFK for updates. pic.twitter.com/8vqiUOF7wM — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) July 15, 2025