Eastbound side of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway reopened after crash

CINCINNATI — The eastbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, or State Route 126, are back open after closing Tuesday morning for a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT said the highway was closed at Winton Road.

Officials have not released any information about the crash, or how serious it may be.

