CINCINNATI — Neighbors say they’ve complained for years about the property where an 11-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday night in East Price Hill.

East Price Hill Improvement Association President Amber Kassen says she emailed police about the home on the 3700 block of Warsaw Avenue just hours before the shooting happened.

“10:30 in the morning, sent an email. Can you give me an update on Warsaw? Activity still running up through there,” said Kassen as she showed WCPO 9 the email.

WATCH: Why neighbors say they're concerned about the home, history of violations

East Price Hill home where 11-year-old was shot has long concerned neighbors

When at the home on Wednesday, our crews saw that some of the windows were broken or had boards in them, and that there were people inside the house.

“That property should have been boarded up. That block should be regularly patrolled,” said Kassen.

Other community members also told us that this house has been a major concern in the neighborhood for quite some time. According to Hamilton County reports, the property has 23 violations dating back to 2007. 4 are currently open for trash, litter, and tall grass.

There are also 4 open service requests for litter and bulk item pickup.

The property is owned by an out-of-state company known as Second Avenue, according to the City of Cincinnati. Kassen says that’s part of the issue.

“We have someone who doesn’t care about our community, who leaves it open because it's just part of their portfolio. And they don’t care about making sure it’s in good condition, or that it’s safe, or that it’s not a criminal platform for the entire city,” said Kassen.

We reached out to the City of Cincinnati and police, asking if this property was on their radar and what they are doing to ensure the safety of the community. A city spokesperson replied with the following statement:

“In August 2025, the City filed a lawsuit against Second Avenue, a large, national entity which owns over a hundred single-family rental properties in Cincinnati, including the structure located at 3752 Warsaw Avenue.

On Friday, the City received a complaint this particular property was blighted. The City reached out to Second Avenue, who expressed their belief that the property was vacant. After communication from the City, Second Avenue indicated they would vacate the property and secure it as the property’s owner. The City did not have the authority to vacate and secure the premises. It does not appear as though Second Avenue made any attempt to secure the building.

The City is taking steps today to ensure Second Avenue is meeting its obligations as a property owner in this community. The City continues to pursue its case against Second Avenue for substandard living conditions.”

WCPO 9 News has attempted to reach the property owner but has so far been unsuccessful.