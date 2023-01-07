Driver killed in Queensgate crash

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded an accident reported at 1900 River Road at approximately 2:25 AM on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they determined Ms. Ladebra Sherman, 29, was operating a 2018 Hyundai Sonata westbound on River Road when she lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail.

Ms. Sherman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the responders.

Ms. Sherman was not wearing a seatbelt, police state. This crash is still under investigation and no other factors have yet been determined.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.