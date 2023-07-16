Drive by shootings up significantly in first half of 2023

CINCINNATI — In the first six months and 15 days of 2023, 23 people have been injured or killed as a result of drive by shootings in Cincinnati.

The statistic is a meteoric rise over 2022 when five people were injured in drive by shootings over the entire year.

RELATED: 3 injured in drive-by shooting outside West End apartment complex

It has been a disturbing trend for former police officer and self defense expert David Kohlmeier.

"These random shootings, I mean, anybody can be a victim," Kohlmeier said.

He said the shootings are often sudden, apparently out of nowhere for victims, which is why it's critical people stay vigilant when they're in public.

"We have to just be kind of animalistic in some regards to listening and hearing and seeing what's going on in the immediate area that we're walking," Kohlmeier said, "even if it's just you're neighborhood."

Kohlmeier said drive by shooters rarely aim with precision.

He said they generally level the gun at roughly chest height and start shooting at random so he advised dropping to the ground and crawling to nearby cover if possible.

"Stay really really low until you stop hearing gunshots whatsoever," he said. "Plus call the police."

Kohlmeier said being a good witness to the shooting is key to stopping the violence.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey credited information provided by the community for three arrests connected to the death of a nine-year-old girl in Silverton.

Da'Myiah Burten-Pickens was shot and killed in a drive by shooting when one or more gunmen fired into a house in the 6000 block of Plainfield Road around 11:40 p.m. Monday night.

FULL STORY: Third man accused in drive-by that killed 9-year-old has bond set at $2 million

"Often times with these individuals, the public is afraid of them, and there is a likelihood that someone, a witness, is not going to show up, or a victim, and that's what I'm encouraging the community to do," McGuffey said at a press conference Thursday. "We all have to stand together."

Anyone who has information that could help police solve recent crimes can call CPD at (513)765-1212 or Crime Stoppers at (513)352-3040.