CPD: 3 injured in drive-by shooting outside West End apartment complex

CINCINNATI — Three people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in the West End neighborhood, Cincinnati police said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday in front of the Stanley Rowe Towers apartment complex on Linn Street. Investigators said two men and a woman were shot. At least one of the victims was grazed in the head by a bullet. All three victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One victim was taken into surgery, CPD said.

A WCPO crew on the scene saw multiple shell casings along Linn Street.

Investigators have not provided any suspect information but they did say they are looking for a dark vehicle.

Right now, CPD is relying on witnesses and surveillance video in the area to help them piece together what happened.

WCPO just talked with Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey about drive-by shootings following the death of a 9-year-old girl this week. McGuffey called this behavior "unacceptable."