DOJ: Sardinia woman convicted of stealing $700,000 from her job

CINCINNATI — A Sardinia woman will spend the next 28 months in prison after she stole more than $700,000 from her employer, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release.

Tina Coday-Townes, 49, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

According to court documents, Townes served as the office manager for a family-owned business in Clermont County. In court, she admitted to writing checks using an employers' signature stamp to pay off her personal credit cards. In an attempt to cover her tracks, Townes made false entries into the company's accounting database indicating the checks were to vendors rather than to her personal credit cards, the press release states.

The DOJ said Townes, a salaried employee at the time, also entered overtime hours for herself despite being ineligible.

Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2013 and 2019.

Townes must pay $697,000 in restitution to her former employer, $11,500 to the state of Ohio for fraudulently paid employment benefits and $35,000 to Western American Insurance Company, according to her sentence.

The DOJ did not say what company Townes stole from. Investigators did not say how she was caught.

