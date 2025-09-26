Dog found tied to Cincinnati Animal CARE's fence with a gunshot wound, shelter seeks answers and donations

CINCINNATI — At around 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Cincinnati Animal CARE staff arrived to work at the shelter to find a dog tied to the shelter gate near the intake entrance.

A closer look revealed the pup had a gunshot wound in her chest, the shelter said.

The shelter took to social media as the dog — now dubbed AppleButter — received emergency, life-saving care.

"We are asking the community for information," the shelter wrote. "If you know anything about this dog, her owners or the circumstances surrounding this situation, please contact us immediately."

Five hours later, the shelter posted a video after AppleButter made it through the emergency procedure to save her life.

AppleButter lost a lot of blood, which veterinarians had to inject back into her to keep her from bleeding out from the wound, Cincinnati Animal CARE said.

"Against all odds, AppleButter pulled through and is now stable," the shelter wrote on social media.

However, AppleButter isn't out of the woods yet, and the shelter is bracing for an expensive future caring for her. A fundraiser on Facebook was created to help offset AppleButter's care: By Friday morning, the shelter had exceeded its goal of $5,000, with donations totaling around $5,707 by 7 a.m.

In the video, AppleButter appeared on her feet and walking, despite the giant bandages wrapped around her middle.

Anyone who knows anything about AppleButter or how she was shot should contact Cincinnati Animal CARE at 513.541.7383 or submit an email to tips@cincycare.org.