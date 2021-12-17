Department of Homeland Security on TikTok Challenge: 'Remain alert'

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Department of Homeland Security said it's monitoring the "TikTok Challenge", but wasn't aware of any credible threats to schools.

On Thursday, news spread of the challenge which encouraged violence against schools on Friday, Dec. 17. Many local school districts were increasing security and announced an increased police presence. WCPO reported the threats hadn't been deemed credible by any local police agencies. WCPO had not been able to independently confirm the challenge, and TikTok announced on Thursday it had not found evidence of threats originating on the app.

Friday morning, the agency announced it was monitoring the situation but wasn't aware of any threats. But it advised communities to remain alert and report suspicious activity.

"DHS is aware of public reporting that suggests possible threats to schools on Dec. 17, 2021," the agency said in a Twitter post. "DHS does not have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert.

"DHS will continue to monitor and keep the public and our partners informed. individuals should report suspicious activity to local law enforcement. If you see something, say something."

DHS will continue to monitor and keep the public and our partners informed. Individuals should report suspicious activity to local law enforcement. If you see something, say something.https://t.co/2Lqk9Yrcui — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 17, 2021

DHS also linked to a page on its website on how to report suspicious activity.

WCPO: Schools adding police presence ahead of TikTok challenge threats

WCPO: Gun found in student's locker at Blanchester High School

