Deck the Y’alls holiday light show on pause for 2025

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Y’alls will not host its annual Deck the Y’alls holiday light show and festival this winter.

In an announcement from The Y’alls, the organization will instead focus resources and attention on preparations for the 2026 Frontier League Y’all Star Game at Thomas More Stadium next July.

Since its debut in 2022, Deck the Y’alls has become a popular holiday tradition for families across the region. The event transforms the ballpark into a festive wonderland filled with lights and music.

“Deck the Y’alls has been an incredible event for our fans and our community,” said General Manager of the Florence Y’alls, Max Johnson, in a press release. “As we prepare to host the 2026 Frontier League Y’all Star Game, we’re taking this year to concentrate our time, staff and resources on making that event, and our entire season, an unforgettable showcase for Florence and Northern Kentucky.”

The organization will welcome fans back to Thomas More Stadium in 2026 for a baseball season and the All-Star celebration.

The Frontier League All-Star Break is scheduled for July 13 through 16, with all festivities taking place at Thomas More Stadium.

