'Deadly, addictive and illegal' substance seized at port of Cincinnati by customs officers

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized a "deadly, addictive and illegal substance" at the port of Cincinnati on January 26.

The substance was Tianeptine, according to a press release from CBP. According to a 2022 news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, tianeptine is "an unapproved drug associated with serious health risks and even death."

The FDA's media release warns that, despite tianeptine remaining unapproved by the agency for any medical use, "some companies are illegally marketing and selling products containing tianeptine to consumers."

The tianeptine seized by CBP agents at the port of Cincinnati came from Hong Kong and was on its way to Houston, Texas. The shipment contained 12 pounds of the drug, which the CBP said was valued at over $246,000.

"Although other countries have approved tianeptine, corporations are making dangerous and unproven claims that tianeptine can improve brain function and treat anxiety, depression, pain, opioid use disorder and other conditions," says the press release from CBP.

However, the FDA says abusing or misusing tianeptine can cause agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma, and death. Risks are higher if the drug is used alongside other medications, including antidepressants and anti-anxiety medications, the FDA says.

Both the FDA and CBP say that, despite the risks and warnings from the FDA about the dangers of tianeptine, "vendors continue to market and sell this drug."