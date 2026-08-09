Police: Kroger in Hamilton evacuated after report of person 'threatening to begin shooting up the inside'

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Kroger store in Hamilton has been evacuated Sunday after reports of a person threatening to "begin shooting up the inside" of the store, the Hamilton Police Department said.

Police said officers responded between 3:30 and 4 p.m. to a Kroger store located on Main Street in Hamilton. When they arrived, they immediately began clearing the store and looking for the suspect while store workers and other officers evacuated customers.

A video shared with WCPO 9 from someone who was inside during the evacuation shows multiple police officers responding to the store with guns out.

During the search, no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. Currently, police do not have any suspects in custody.

Detectives were also called to the scene as the investigation continues, and police called it an "active and evolving situation."

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811.