Data centers become a flashpoint in Ohio's gubernatorial race. Here's what candidates and voters are thinking

Data centers have become a major campaign topic in Ohio, as the industry transforms from a tech issue into a political one, with the governor's race now a toss-up.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy told our partners at the Journal News he would sell stock connected to data center industries if elected governor. His opponent, Democrat Amy Acton, says she has already sold her individual stocks.

With the midterms just over a week away, the issue is becoming a political test for both candidates.

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Data centers become a flashpoint in Ohio's toss-up governor's race

Your photos. Your emails. That AI chatbot you ask questions all day. It all lives in a data center. And as AI drives demand for more of them, data centers have gone from a tech issue to a political one.

Across Ohio, massive data center projects are fueling debates over electricity, water, and who should foot the bill. And with just two weeks left in the Ohio governor's race, the issue is putting both candidates on the spot.

David Niven, a University of Cincinnati political science professor, says the issue presents a particular challenge for Ramaswamy.

"I think it does present a problem for Ramaswamy not only because he's spoken out in favor of data centers, but because his background is as a biotech billionaire. It's not particularly easy for him to connect with the average Ohioan who fears that a data center might go up in their community and fears the cost of that in quality of life and utility bills," Niven said.

Ohio now ranks among the top states for data centers, with about 240 operating statewide. Both Acton and Ramaswamy say they want more oversight of the industry.

Acton's running mate, David Pepper, says ratepayers shouldn't be left holding the bag.

"Nobody should have to pay a dollar more on anything because the data centers are moving in. That should be an absolute baseline," Pepper said.

Ramaswamy, who has generally been more supportive of the industry, says he's open to regulating resource usage.

"I am against you and the people of this state having to pay for them. If you are going to use electricity from the electric grid, you should have to pay for it and bring your own energy," Ramaswamy said.

The concerns on the campaign trail are fueled by the advocacy of voters from more rural areas like Wilmington.

"Nobody told us that this was going on, the land had been rezoned, that any of this was in the works!" Jessica Sharp said.

In Mount Orab, residents have voiced similar frustration.

"This is ridiculous!" one resident said.

And in Trenton, the opposition has been just as direct.

"Right now, I'm a hard no!" Hubert said.

Even in urban Cincinnati, residents are raising questions.

"The Data Center Coalition of Ohio wants to make Ohio the Silicon Valley of the Midwest. They want to make us the largest data center state there is. And I don't know if everybody wants to co-sign to that," Cincinnati resident Kaylee Baker said.

With the Cook Political Report now rating the Ohio governor's race a toss-up, experts say cost-of-living concerns are driving voters. And in a rare moment of agreement, opposition to data centers is emerging as an issue attracting both Democrats and Republicans.

"It's been a significant political issue because it's created this sense of unease. Normally folks think about development as a source of great job growth. You build an auto plant and thousands of people are employed. You build a data center; there might be 10 people employed," Niven said.

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