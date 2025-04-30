Damage reported after storms travel through Cincinnati metro area

CINCINNATI — Some people are waking up to damage after powerful storms blew through the region on Tuesday.

Several trees and debris fell in yards.

A homeowner in Newtown, Ohio, has been displaced after a tree fell on her home. Newtown saw wind speeds of 65 to 70 mph on Tuesday.

Homeowner displaced after tree falls on Newtown home during Tuesday's storms

Newtown police chief Tom Synan said the homeowner was not home when the tree came down, and no injuries were reported.

Jeff Lindemann sent in a picture of a tree on top of a car in Monroe, Ohio.

Jeff Lindemann A tree fell on a car in Monroe, Ohio after strong storms blew through the region on Tuesday.

A small tree also snapped and fell in Monroe, Ohio.

Jeff Lindemann Small tree snaps and falls in Monroe, Ohio.

Residents of Northern Kentucky saw trees break and fall in yards. Jennifer Hawkins sent in these pictures of fallen trees in Union.

Jennifer Hawkins A viewer sent in photos of fallen trees in her yard in Union, Ky., after storms blew through the area on Tuesday.

