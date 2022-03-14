CVG Airport expecting spring break travel surge

HEBRON, Ky. — It is the season of spring break travel. CVG Airport officials expect this week will be one of the busiest of the travel season.

About 650,000 people are expected to come through CVG within the next month, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

Some travel prices are up this year. Rental cars are up an average of $18 per day this year compared to last, according to travel app Hopper. Hopper’s data shows hotels are about $33 more per night than last year and airfares are just about back at pre-pandemic price levels.

Experts recommend researching the best deals before booking and booking early.

Despite price hikes, CVG officials say travel is coming back. Airport officials expect about 80% of the spring break travel volume they saw in 2019.

“There's just a lot of pent up demand,” said Mindy Kershner, a CVG spokesperson. “There's some folks out there who have not traveled in the last two years and they're just ready to go out and take those trips that they they've been wanting to take for so long. As vaccines and boosters are out there, I think a lot of folks are just feeling a little bit more confident to get out there.”

To get through crowds and move through security checkpoints faster, TSA recommends removing items from your pockets before you cross security. The agency urges you to know your limits on liquids and keep your mask on, as the requirement is still in place at airports and on airplanes.