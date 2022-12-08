'Crosstown Foodout' aims to serve students ahead of UC and Xavier showdown

CINCINNATI — Crosstown Shootout basketball rivals have scores to settle before Saturday's showdown, but both Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati have so many students looking for food or clothes that the schools teamed up to launch the "Crosstown Foodout."

It is a competition to see who can stock and collect more donations for on-campus pantries. However, the real pressure is on the growing crowds of students seeking support.

Those students lined up, grabbed baskets and took home up to 15 pounds of free items from the Bearcat Pantry and Resource Center at UC Wednesday. Those who spoke with WCPO 9 News did not want to be identified but said they spend most of their money on tuition and books. They have little left to cover meals when classes end. Some resource center clients do not have clothes to wear on job interviews.

The center stocks its shelves entirely through donations.

"The community they're apart of is willing to provide support to get them through the moment," Daniel Cummins, UC associate dean of students said.

Cummins opened the center on campus in 2016. Need has never been greater, he said. The center served 1,188 students so far this semester.

"We are a top-tier flagship one research institution and there is no explanation on why we cannot be a great resource for students in Bearcat Nation and I'm sure my colleagues at Xavier University would say the same thing," Cummins said.

UC's fierce basketball rival shares similar challenges.

"We have this perception that students are not struggling here at Xavier and that's actually quite the opposite," Natalia Weekly, care management director for XU said.

Though smaller and a private school, Xavier runs a pantry with 24-hour access for some students. Roughly 29% of XU students have food insecurity, Weekly said.

"It's impacting their ability to be successful in the classroom and we just want to make sure that they are humans first," Weekly said. "They deserve to have their needs met and we want to make sure they have all the resources that they need."

So days before the Bearcats and Musketeers basketball teams meet in the annual Crosstown Shootout, the "Foodout" aims to serve both schools.

"It's all about providing service to students and to others who need a service," Cummins said. "So why not teach students at an early age what that's all about?"

An anonymous donor offered to match up to $25,000 in pantry donations at Xavier. Those who are interested in donating to the Crosstown Foodout can do so here for Xavier and here for UC.