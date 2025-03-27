Crash on I-275 EB on the Combs-Hehl Bridge blocking most lanes

A crash on the eastbound side of I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge is blocking most of the highway's lanes.

Traffic cameras in the area show cars stuck behind the crash are getting by slowly, by driving on the shoulder. However, the backup has stretched back to the I-471 exit.

Officials have not released any information on any injuries. It appears at least two vehicles were involved in the crash; a third vehicle, a tractor trailer truck, is stopped near the crash but it's unclear if it is also involved.

Emergency crews are on scene.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.