Crash kills woman, injures another in Greenhills

Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 11:06:48-04

GREENHILLS, Ohio — An early Saturday morning crash killed a woman and injured another in Greenhills, said Greenhills Police Department.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:46 a.m. on Winton Road at Andover Road. Investigators said a 28-year-old woman was driving south with a 30-year-old passenger on Winton Road approaching Andover when the driver lost control and left the right side of the road. The car then went off the roadway and hit a light pole at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Officers found the driver and passenger trapped inside. Greenhills police said the 28-year-old woman was killed in the crash.

Greenhills Fire Department and Forest Park Fire Department cut the passenger from the vehicle, police said. The 30-year-old woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

No names have been released yet as the Hamilton County Coroner's Office is notifying family.

