Crash kills motorcyclist and shuts down roads in Miami Township Sunday

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Oh. — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a man died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed Sunday evening in Miami Township.

Troopers said a man and his wife were each driving motorcycles. The man had his wife's friend on the back of his bike. The man crashed on US-50 near Klondyke Rd just before 8 p.m.

The man was killed. His passenger survived with only minor injuries. The man's wife did not crash the motorcycle she was driving.

US-50 was closed for hours while troopers investigated the crash.

The victim's name has not yet been released.