Crash kills motorcyclist and shuts down roads in Miami Township Sunday

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Oh. — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a man died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed Sunday evening in Miami Township.
Troopers said a man and his wife were each driving motorcycles. The man had his wife's friend on the back of his bike. The man crashed on US-50 near Klondyke Rd just before 8 p.m.
The man was killed. His passenger survived with only minor injuries. The man's wife did not crash the motorcycle she was driving.
US-50 was closed for hours while troopers investigated the crash.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:
WCPO 9 News Headlines