Crash involving Cincinnati Police sends 2 officers to hospital in East End

CINCINNATI — A two-vehicle crash involving a Cincinnati Police vehicle sent two police officers to the hospital Friday morning and blocked a roadway near Lunken Airport.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Wilmer and Kellogg avenues.

EMS took two people, both of whom police say are law enforcement officers, to UC Medical for treatment of what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.

WCPO A crash involving a Cincinnati Police vehicle sent two people to the hospital Friday morning in the East End.

Police said Kellogg Avenue is shut down west of Wilmer Avenue.

A police officer at the scene told WCPO crews that neither victim was outside of their vehicle at the time of the crash. Crash investigators were on the scene examining the wreckage.

The crash appeared to involve a silver Ford SUV and a white Cincinnati Police SUV. Footage from the scene showed front-end damage to both vehicles and debris scattered across the roadway.

There was no new word on the conditions of the drivers, and police have not released further details on how the crash happened or whether charges are expected to be filed.