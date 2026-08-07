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Police identify human skeletal remains found in West Price Hill as missing woman

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WCPO
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CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the human skeletal remains found in West Price Hill last week.

Police said the remains were identified as those of Mercedes Southard. Dental records confirmed the identity, according to police.

A post from the Cincinnati Police Department said 31-year-old Southard was last seen on Feb. 3, 2026 when she walked away from her residence and did not return.

The remains were found the evening of July 29 in a wooded area near the dead end of Minion Avenue. Detectives and the coroner's office responded to the scene, where investigators began collecting evidence.

For many residents, the discovery was unsettling but not entirely unexpected.

"I had no idea they had found human remains," said longtime resident Alta Monhollen. "Am I surprised? Probably not because of all the activity, but it is scary."

Monhollen, who has lived on Minion Avenue for nearly 20 years, said the street has become a frequent gathering place for criminal activity.

Police have not released information about the circumstances surrounding Southard's death.

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