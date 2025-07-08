Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CPD: Two men shot on Vine Street in OTR

Adam Schrand
CINCINNATI — Two men were shot on Vine Street early Tuesday morning, according to Cincinnati police officers on the scene.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Vine Street and Green in Over-the-Rhine, close to 1:00 a.m.

One man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso, officers said. The other victim walked into the hospital.

Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to CPD officers.

Nine shell casings were recovered at the scene. There is no information on suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCPO will update the story as new details become available.

