CPD: One injured in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police officers on the scene.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Greenwood Avenue. Police responded to a shot spotter alert and located the victim in the street.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, had one gunshot wound to the face, and was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two individuals, one in possession of a firearm, were detained and transported for interviews, though it is not yet confirmed if they were involved.

Greenwood Avenue is closed while the investigation continues.