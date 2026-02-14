CPD: One dead, one in custody after Downtown shooting

CINCINNATI — A man was killed early Saturday morning in Downtown Cincinnati, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 12:39 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East 3rd Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a male victim who had been shot. The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the scene and declared the victim deceased.

The victim has been identified as Tobias Hood, 29.

CPD has arrested De'Angelo Robinson, 28, for the murder of Hood.