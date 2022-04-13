CPD: Mom fled with eight children following investigation into child endangerment allegations

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a mother who fled with her eight children following an investigation into child endangerment allegations.

Cincinnati police said Monica Monique Wilcox took her eight children and ran following an investigation by Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services. According to Cincinnati police, investigators with Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services determined there was a need to invoke an emergency order to remove Wilcox's eight children from the home for their safety.

After investigators told Wilcox of the emergency custody order, Wilcox took her children and ran, Cincinnati police said.

Wilcox is wanted for a charge of interference with custody. Cincinnati police describe her as 33 years old, black, 5'4 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and has brown hair.

She is known to frequent the area of 2400 Nottingham, Cincinnati, Ohio 45225, police said.

Anyone with any information of where Wilcox is Cincinnati police urge you to call Detective Dana Jones at the Personal Crimes Squad at 513-352-3542.