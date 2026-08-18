CPD: Double shooting in Clifton leaves one dead, one injured

CINCINNATI — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday morning in Clifton, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 2:14 a.m., CPD officers responded to the 3400 block of Brookline Avenue for reports of a shooting.

While on their way to the scene, they received word that a shooting victim had arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, officers found a second victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

WCPO will update as more information comes in.