CPD: Double shooting in Clifton leaves one dead, one injured

CINCINNATI — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday morning in Clifton, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.
At approximately 2:14 a.m., CPD officers responded to the 3400 block of Brookline Avenue for reports of a shooting.
While on their way to the scene, they received word that a shooting victim had arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During their investigation, officers found a second victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
WCPO will update as more information comes in.
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