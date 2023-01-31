CPD closes William Howard Taft at Colombia Parkway due to hazardous road conditions

CINCINNATI — This minor dusting of snow is causing quite a traffic headache across the Tri-State.

Cincinnati police announced via Twitter that they closed William Howard Taft Road at Colombia Parkway due to "hazardous road conditions."

Traffic hazard Alert!! William Howard Taft Rd. has been shut down at Columbia Parkway due to hazardous conditions. watch for delays, please use alternate route. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/5J4fbFWOpE — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) January 31, 2023

CPD is currently operating under its "Emergency Accident Reporting Procedure." This means that if you are in a non-injury wreck, you and the other people involved are to drive to the nearest police district to make a report.

The Cincinnati Police Department is currently under our emergency accident reporting procedure.



Motorists involved in an accident where vehicles are movable should respond to the nearest police district to make the report. — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) January 31, 2023

There are many minor crashes causing delays across the region this morning. Here is a live look at the traffic impact.

