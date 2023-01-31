Watch Now
CPD closes William Howard Taft at Colombia Parkway due to hazardous road conditions

Posted at 8:45 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 08:56:33-05

CINCINNATI — This minor dusting of snow is causing quite a traffic headache across the Tri-State.

Cincinnati police announced via Twitter that they closed William Howard Taft Road at Colombia Parkway due to "hazardous road conditions."

CPD is currently operating under its "Emergency Accident Reporting Procedure." This means that if you are in a non-injury wreck, you and the other people involved are to drive to the nearest police district to make a report.

There are many minor crashes causing delays across the region this morning. Here is a live look at the traffic impact.

