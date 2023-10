CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting Friday night in the West End, Cincinnati Police said.

Police said just before 9 p.m. District One officers arrived at the 700 block of David Street responding to a 911 call reporting a person shot.

Cincinnati Fire and Police found a 39-year-old man dead in an apartment there with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting and are asking anyone with any information to reach out to the CPD Homicide unit.