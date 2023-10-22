CPD: 28-year-old man shot, killed in OTR

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Saturday evening, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 9:00 p.m officers responded to the 1600 block of Walnut Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate a shooting victim, Sergeant Frank Beavers, Homicide Unit Supervisor said in a statement.

A short time after this response, a 28-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Christ Hospital in a private vehicle, Beavers said.

The victim was pronounced deceased after lifesaving measures at the hospital failed, Beavers said.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in this fatal shooting.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.