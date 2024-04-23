CPD: 2-year-old brought to hospital with gunshot wound

CINCINNATI — A 2-year-old child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital on Tuesday with a gunshot wound, according to Cincinnati police.

Police were contacted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, CPD said. Police did not say who brought the child to Good Samaritan Hospital, but they said the 2-year-old has since been transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

The child is being treated and is currently in "stable condition," said police.

CPD said officers are still investigating how the 2-year-old was shot, though they have not provided any information on a suspect or whether anyone will be charged.

Police have also not provided any information on where the child may have been shot before being taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated when police release more information.