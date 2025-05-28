Watch Now
CPD: 19-year-old dies days after motorcycle crash in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old man is dead days after crashing a motorcycle into a utility pole, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD said it responded to the area near 2046 Harrison Avenue at around 3:29 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a crash.

Investigators said it appeared a 19-year-old man driving a 2019 off-road motorcycle west on Harrison Avenue had driven onto a sidewalk and hit a utility pole. CPD said the man was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

The 19-year-old was seriously hurt in the crash and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries; on Wednesday, CPD announced the man had died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said it did not appear that excessive speed or impairment played a part in the crash.

