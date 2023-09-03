CPD: 1 man shot, killed in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. officers responded to the 5300 block of East Knoll Court. Investigators located an individual who had been shot.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was called to the scene for treatment and determined the victim was deceased, investigators said.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released.

No suspects have been name in this homicide. Investigation by the CPD's Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to called the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.