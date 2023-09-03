Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CPD: 1 man shot, killed in Mount Airy

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 7:58 AM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 07:58:41-04

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. officers responded to the 5300 block of East Knoll Court. Investigators located an individual who had been shot.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was called to the scene for treatment and determined the victim was deceased, investigators said.

The name and age of the victim has not yet been released.

No suspects have been name in this homicide. Investigation by the CPD's Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to called the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Riverfest returns and there's still time to get your seat before the fireworks Police: I-75 NB in Camp Washington reopened after crash De La Cruz and Renfroe help Reds rally in 9th for 2-1 win over Cubs

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.