CPD: 1 dead after driver fleeing from traffic stop crashes into building

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a vehicle crash into a building early Sunday morning in Northside, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 2 a.m. police attempted a traffic stop for speeding at Spring Grove Avenue and Winton Road. The driver, after speaking with police, fled the stop at between 50 to 70 mph, Capt. Brian Norris told a WCPO reporter on the scene.

The driver lost control of the vehicle at Spring Grove and Dane Avenue, struck the curb and then crashed into a nearby building, Norris said.

Police told WCPO the driver is deceased. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

Daniel Hills, President of Fraternal Order of Police 69, representing Cincinnati police said this is a challenging situation for officers, "This is a hard part of being a police officer. It shakes you up."

"The driver made all the decisions," Hills said. "The driver made decisions that were tragic decisions. The very high speed involved resulted in the tragic accident."

It is unclear what building was struck. Police on the scene told a WCPO reporter that they believed the building was abandoned.

The intersection around the crash will be closed for several hours as police investigate and clear the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.