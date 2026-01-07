CPD: 1 dead after crash that shut down NB I-75 near Ronald Reagan for hours

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash that shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 near Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway for hours early Wednesday morning.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the crash around 11:23 p.m. Tuesday night.

At the scene, police found a person with life-threatening injuries; that person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they later died.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed for hours while Cincinnati police investigated the crash; the highway re-opened around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or what led up to it. Police also did not say whether anyone else was hurt in the crash. Officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.